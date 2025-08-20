John Kruk Wonders About Creator of the Clock During Phillies Game

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Former baseball star John Kruk sparked curiosity during the Philadelphia Phillies‘ game against the Seattle Mariners on Monday night. As the Phillies built a commanding 6-0 lead by the bottom of the fourth inning, Kruk shared a puzzling thought with play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy.

“So, you know how I think of things when I have free time?” Kruk mused. “So, I was wondering. The person who invented the clock, how did that person know what time it was?”

McCarthy acknowledged the depth of Kruk’s question, responding, “That’s a really good question.” He speculated that the first clockmaker might have relied on a sundial to determine the time. Kruk, however, was skeptical about the accuracy of that method.

With the crowd at Citizens Bank Park excited by the game, discussions of the timekeeping device provided comic relief as Kruk continued to probe, “Is that accurate, though?” He admitted he had no solution and was eager to hear McCarthy’s thoughts.

The origins of timekeeping are complex. Ancient civilizations created the first devices around 1200 B.C., with the earliest forms including sundials and water clocks developed by the Babylonians. Though Kruk’s question may have sparked a lighthearted debate, it also touched upon a fascinating topic.

The Phillies maintained their lead, ultimately winning 12-7 over the Mariners, but Kruk’s philosophical inquiry left many listeners intrigued. As the game went on, he continued to draw viewers into thoughtful discussions amidst the action on the field.

Kruk is known for raising interesting questions during broadcasts, engaging fans with his playful yet thought-provoking commentary. As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see what other curiosities he brings to the airwaves.