News
John MacArthur, Influential Preacher, Dies at 86
LOS ANGELES, California — John F. MacArthur Jr., a prominent figure in expository preaching, has died at the age of 86.
MacArthur, known for his steadfast dedication to Scripture, passed away on Monday. He had led Grace Community Church in Sun Valley for more than five decades, reaching millions through his radio ministry, books, and sermons.
The news of his death was confirmed by his media ministry, Grace to You. In a statement, the ministry expressed sorrow while also reflecting on MacArthur’s faith, noting, ‘Our hearts are heavy, yet rejoicing, as we share the news that our beloved pastor and teacher John MacArthur has entered into the presence of the Saviour.’
MacArthur’s teachings often emphasized a strict adherence to biblical texts, arguing that a faithful sermon should resonate with audiences decades after it is delivered.
In his lifetime, he authored numerous books, including a bestseller that has sold over 2 million copies. He also developed a New Testament commentary series that surpassed 1 million in sales. His no-nonsense theology often invited both loyal followers and critics alike.
His approach to preaching, which avoided emotional appeals in favor of scriptural explanations, defined his ministry. He once said, ‘It’s not about me; it transcends not only time but culture.’
MacArthur is survived by his wife, Patricia, and their four children, along with 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
