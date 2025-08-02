Entertainment
John Mayer and Adam Levine’s Rocking Friendship From 2003
LOS ANGELES, California – In July 2003, rock stars John Mayer and Adam Levine shared memorable moments backstage at the Staples Center before a concert. At the time, the duo looked youthful as they prepared for Mayer’s concert with the Counting Crows.
Maroon 5, with Levine as its frontman, opened the show. They were just starting to climb the charts, but their camaraderie with Mayer was evident as they enjoyed snacks and good company. Levine was seen sporting a blue hoodie and a wide smile, a stark contrast to his now well-known tattoos.
Reflecting on his body art, Levine recently shared insights into his tattoo journey. “I covered up my sleeve with another sleeve,” he said. “Who does that? What is wrong with me? Psychotic.” He admitted that the pain from tattoos has made him reconsider future ink, saying, “Now, when I get a tattoo, I’m like, ‘This hurts so badly.’”
Levine also discussed his new single, “Priceless,” noting that it holds special significance for him. “It was the first song that I wrote for the album,” he explained. He described it as a fun, summery track inspired by his wife. “If it instantly hit me, obviously it could hit everybody else,” Levine added.
Looking ahead, the upcoming Season 29 of “The Voice” will feature Levine as one of the coaches alongside other music greats. The new season is set to premiere in spring 2026. Meanwhile, viewers can catch Season 28 of the popular singing competition starting September 22 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.
