Entertainment
John McClane and the Unfortunate Fate of Action Sequels
LOS ANGELES, CA — Bruce Willis, known for his iconic role as John McClane in the Die Hard franchise, has had a career filled with memorable performances. However, his journey also includes bizarre decisions, particularly towards the end, possibly influenced by his diagnosis of dementia in 2023.
In a recent interview, John McTiernan, the director of the original Die Hard, shared insights into the franchise’s impact on other films. He discussed why he did not return to direct the sequel, Die Hard 2, revealing that disputes over money with Willis halted progress.
McTiernan remarked, “After we made Die Hard 3, the studio used most of the material we’d developed for the other sequel and turned it into Speed 2: Cruise Control.” The film, which premiered three years after its predecessor, was a critical flop, negatively received by fans and critics alike.
Speed 2: Cruise Control stars Sandra Bullock and Jason Patric, who must save a hijacked cruise ship from disaster. Unfortunately, it lacked the thrill of the original Speed, earning a reputation as one of the worst films of its time.
Originally, McTiernan’s concept for a Die Hard sequel involved McClane battling terrorists at sea, a plot discarded due to concerns about similarities to Steven Seagal’s Under Siege. Instead, Die Hard with a Vengeance was produced, where McClane faces new threats in New York City.
Despite the comedic successes of the first films in the franchise, the sequels failed to capture audiences’ imaginations in the same way. McTiernan’s reflections serve as a reminder of the complex dynamics within Hollywood, where creative conflicts can shape the trajectories of beloved franchises.
Though Speed 2: Cruise Control is often mocked, its origins in the Die Hard universe offer a compelling narrative about the evolution of action films and their sequels.
