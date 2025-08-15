John Oliver Critiques Trump’s Immigration Policies on Last Week Tonight

LOS ANGELES, California — John Oliver took aim at President Trump‘s immigration policies during a segment on his show “Last Week Tonight” on Sunday.

Oliver criticized the Trump administration for boasting about its immigration enforcement tactics while sharing memes and videos online featuring Trump officials. He specifically called out the use of crude humor, such as depicting officials as characters from the children’s show “Teletubbies.” Oliver highlighted a video showing detainees being led away, set to the song “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.”

“This White House is filled with the pettiest little bitches imaginable,” Oliver said. “That video is disgusting, but I have found a bright spot: I now know what song I want played at Trump’s funeral.”

Throughout the segment, Oliver discussed the reallocation of government employees from federal agencies like the FBI and DEA to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for deportation efforts. He noted that vital investigations into drug trafficking and child exploitation were being deprioritized, prompting public alarm.

“For someone so concerned about pedophiles, Trump seems to be rolling out the red carpet for them,” Oliver added, referencing conspiracy theories circulated by groups like QAnon.

The show featured Oliver’s comedic take on the contradictions within the administration’s policies and concluded with a sarcastic reference to notable pardoned figures, humorously suggesting that, given the right political support, even Roman Polanski could be rehabilitated under Trump.