John Parry Scores First Hole-in-One at The Open Championship

ST ANDREWS, Scotland — John Parry had a memorable moving day at The 153rd Open Championship on July 19, 2025. During the third round, Parry achieved a remarkable feat by sinking a 192-yard tee shot on the 13th hole, marking the first hole-in-one of the tournament.

Fans erupted with excitement as Parry’s perfect shot found its way into the hole. This ace added a highlight to an already significant day for the golfer as he aimed to climb the leaderboard at the historic course.

After the round, Parry shared his feelings about the unexpected accomplishment. “It was just an amazing moment,” he said. “You always dream of making a hole-in-one, especially at The Open. To do it here is just incredible.”

Parry’s performance contributed to an exhilarating atmosphere at the championship, which features some of the world’s best golfers. With his hole-in-one, he has joined an elite group of players who have achieved this rare feat in The Open’s long history.

As the tournament progresses, Parry will look to build on this momentum and make a strong push for a top finish.