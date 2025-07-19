Sports
John Parry Scores First Hole-in-One at The Open Championship
ST ANDREWS, Scotland — John Parry had a memorable moving day at The 153rd Open Championship on July 19, 2025. During the third round, Parry achieved a remarkable feat by sinking a 192-yard tee shot on the 13th hole, marking the first hole-in-one of the tournament.
Fans erupted with excitement as Parry’s perfect shot found its way into the hole. This ace added a highlight to an already significant day for the golfer as he aimed to climb the leaderboard at the historic course.
After the round, Parry shared his feelings about the unexpected accomplishment. “It was just an amazing moment,” he said. “You always dream of making a hole-in-one, especially at The Open. To do it here is just incredible.”
Parry’s performance contributed to an exhilarating atmosphere at the championship, which features some of the world’s best golfers. With his hole-in-one, he has joined an elite group of players who have achieved this rare feat in The Open’s long history.
As the tournament progresses, Parry will look to build on this momentum and make a strong push for a top finish.
Recent Posts
- John Parry Scores First Hole-in-One at The Open Championship
- Newcastle United to Face Celtic with 10,000 Fans in Attendance
- Barcelona Negotiates Loan Deal for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford
- Water Main Break Closes York Road in Hunt Valley
- Scheffler Reflects on Winning Amid Open Championship Pressure
- 2025 Tour de France: Stage 11 Preview and Ben Healy’s New Bike
- House Approves Trump’s $9 Billion Cut to Public Broadcasting and Foreign Aid
- Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg Enjoy Day on Amalfi Coast
- LIV Golf Sends 19 Players to 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush
- Surprise Concert at Faneuil Hall by Teddy Swims and Thomas Rhett
- Predictions for Semifinals at WTA Hamburg Open This Saturday
- DAZN Users Warned About VPN Issues
- Milwaukee Night Market Canceled, Rescheduled for October 1
- Tommy Fleetwood Faces Caddie Blunder at Open Championship
- Five-way Tie for Lead at 2025 Open Championship’s First Round
- Top High School Guard Jason Crowe Commits to Missouri Basketball
- Yellowstone Wildlife Not Migrating Amid Viral Claims, Officials Say
- Evenepoel Struggles Early in Tourmalet on Tour de France Stage 14
- Manchester United Faces Leeds United in Preseason Friendly in Sweden
- CaaStle Founder Christine Hunsicker Arrested on Fraud Charges