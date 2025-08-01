John Stamos Steps in as King Herod for Jesus Christ Superstar Concert

LOS ANGELES, CA – John Stamos is set to step into the role of King Herod in the upcoming concert staging of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl, replacing Josh Gad, who has withdrawn from the production due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. The concerts will run from August 1 to 3.

Stamos announced his last-minute casting on Instagram, stating, “Well… this weekend just got Biblical. I’m stepping in as King Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar at the @HollywoodBowl, starring the brilliant @cynthiaerivo. King @Joshgad unexpectedly got hit with COVID (feel better soon, brother!) and while I didn’t push him down the stairs, I am grateful for the chance to step into the gold lamé. This is an honor. A dream. And also a little insane because… I just stepped off a plane from @thebeachboys tour in Spain and have less than 24 hours to pull this off.”

Gad, known for his roles in Disney’s Frozen and the TV series Girls, expressed his heartbreak over the situation on Instagram, saying, “It is with enormous heartbreak that I inform you all that unfortunately, I have contracted a virus known as COVID (remember that little bastard from season one of ‘Earth really sucks right now’?” He emphasized his decision to withdraw was made out of caution for the cast and audience.

The concert features a star-studded cast, including Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo as Mary Magdalene and Adam Lambert as Judas. The production will be directed by a Tony-winning director and include a creative team with extensive experience in theater.

Jesus Christ Superstar was originally released as a concept album in 1970 and premiered on Broadway in 1971. The show has since enjoyed multiple revivals and adaptations, including a 2018 live NBC version.

Stamos has a history of musical performances and Broadway appearances, having played roles in shows such as Cabaret and Bye Bye Birdie. His involvement in this production has garnered excitement from both fans and fellow cast members.

The concert is produced in association with engaging collaborators and will deliver a historic performance at the Bowl, a venue known for its theatrical presentations.