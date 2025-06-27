St. John’s Star RJ Luis Jr. Goes Undrafted After Stellar College Career

NEW YORK, NY — St. John's guard RJ Luis Jr. did not hear his name called during the 2025 NBA Draft, despite an impressive collegiate career that proved his skills on the court.

After transferring from UMass to St. John’s, Luis Jr. thrived under head coach Rick Pitino during the 2024-25 season, averaging 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He shot 43.9% from the field and helped lead the Red Storm to a remarkable 31-5 season, which included both a Big East regular-season and tournament championship.

Despite his achievements, including being named the Big East Player of the Year and a Consensus Second Team All-American, Luis Jr. faced challenges in the draft process that ultimately led to his undrafted status. He declared for the draft but also entered the NCAA transfer portal, allowing him to explore his options. However, he ultimately chose to pursue a professional basketball career.

Coach Rick Pitino expressed confidence in Luis Jr.’s potential as a professional, saying, “He’s going to be a great pro. What people don’t realize is how good of a passer he is, how good of a shot-blocker he is, and how good of an offensive rebounder he is. He’ll improve his shooting once he gets to that level.”

At the NBA Draft Combine, Luis measured 6 feet 5.75 inches without shoes, weighed 210 pounds, and displayed impressive athleticism with a 38-inch vertical jump. Despite showing promise, scouts had concerns about his efficiency and consistency, particularly with his outside shooting.

As he moves forward, Luis Jr. now has the opportunity to sign with a team as an undrafted free agent. With focused improvements in his shooting and ball-handling skills, he could find a place in the NBA looking to harness his considerable talent.