John E. Sununu Eyes Senate Run Against Jeanne Shaheen’s Successor

Concord, New Hampshire — Former New Hampshire Republican Sen. John E. Sununu is considering a return to the Senate to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. He previously served in the Senate until 2008.

Multiple sources have indicated that Sununu is actively exploring a bid for the seat. This comes after national Republicans were unable to recruit his brother, former Gov. Chris Sununu, to run for the position.

John Sununu previously beat Shaheen in 2002 but lost to her in the subsequent election. A candidacy by him would mark a significant opportunity for national Republicans, who view him as a key player in making the New Hampshire race competitive. Their likely opponent is Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas.

Scott Brown, a former Massachusetts senator, has already announced his intention to run as a Republican. Brown lost to Shaheen in 2014 when he attempted to secure a Senate seat in New Hampshire.

Republicans are hopeful that Sununu’s return to the political arena could bolster their chances in what is expected to be a challenging election cycle.