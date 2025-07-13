Sports
John Terry Supports Young Chelsea Squad But Cautions Against Title Hopes
LONDON, England – Chelsea legend John Terry has expressed support for the club’s young project but does not believe the squad is ready to win the Premier League next season.
Enzo Maresca‘s team finished fourth in the league this past season, demonstrating potential with its youthful roster. However, with the summer transfer window approaching, the club aims to strengthen its position further.
Terry acknowledged the team’s promising talent but emphasized the need for experience. “We’ve got a really good young squad,” he stated. “I know the famous saying, you can’t win anything with young players; you need a bit of experience.” He suggested that bringing in an experienced goalkeeper or a seasoned center-back could benefit the young players on the pitch.
Regarding the club’s title aspirations, he added, “In terms of talent and what the owners are doing, I love the idea of it. I’m not sure it goes and wins you a Premier League.” Terry believes that Manchester City and Liverpool are currently too strong for Chelsea to challenge effectively.
Earlier this year, Terry discussed the team’s future potential, stating, “I think we’re a couple of years off, I really do.” He pointed out that other clubs, particularly Manchester City, have proven their strength consistently, creating frustration among Chelsea fans.
As the summer approaches, Chelsea will look to make strategic signings to enhance their squad depth and improve their performance next season.
Recent Posts
- Production Begins on HBO’s New Harry Potter Series with First Look
- Trump Threatens 30% Tariff on EU and Mexican Imports
- Trump Proposes U.S. Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade