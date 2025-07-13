John Terry Supports Young Chelsea Squad But Cautions Against Title Hopes

LONDON, England – Chelsea legend John Terry has expressed support for the club’s young project but does not believe the squad is ready to win the Premier League next season.

Enzo Maresca‘s team finished fourth in the league this past season, demonstrating potential with its youthful roster. However, with the summer transfer window approaching, the club aims to strengthen its position further.

Terry acknowledged the team’s promising talent but emphasized the need for experience. “We’ve got a really good young squad,” he stated. “I know the famous saying, you can’t win anything with young players; you need a bit of experience.” He suggested that bringing in an experienced goalkeeper or a seasoned center-back could benefit the young players on the pitch.

Regarding the club’s title aspirations, he added, “In terms of talent and what the owners are doing, I love the idea of it. I’m not sure it goes and wins you a Premier League.” Terry believes that Manchester City and Liverpool are currently too strong for Chelsea to challenge effectively.

Earlier this year, Terry discussed the team’s future potential, stating, “I think we’re a couple of years off, I really do.” He pointed out that other clubs, particularly Manchester City, have proven their strength consistently, creating frustration among Chelsea fans.

As the summer approaches, Chelsea will look to make strategic signings to enhance their squad depth and improve their performance next season.