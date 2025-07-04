John Travolta’s New Film High Rollers Faces Harsh Criticism

LOS ANGELES, CA — John Travolta‘s latest film, High Rollers, has received a cold reception from audiences and critics alike since its release in March. The movie features Travolta as Mason Goddard, a master thief forced to pull off a casino heist after his wife is kidnapped by a criminal kingpin.

Despite the familiar plot, which has drawn comparisons to several Hollywood clichés, High Rollers has struggled to attract viewers. In the UK, it played in just three theaters and earned a mere £125 ($171).

The film is among a series of recent projects that Travolta has worked on, which some industry experts suggest reflect a shift in his career choices. Recent productions like Mob Land and Battlefield Earth have often been labeled as poor-quality, further denting the actor’s once-stellar reputation.

An irate review from The Guardian critiqued the film’s lack of originality, calling it “a heart-slowing work of staggering stupidity.” Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes shows no rating for High Rollers due to a lack of reviews—only nine critics have watched the film.

Travolta has faced scrutiny over his collaborations with controversial filmmaker Randall Emmett, who has been accused of abuse and misconduct, allegations he denies. The pairing has raised eyebrows in an industry where names and reputations can be tarnished easily.

While Travolta’s fans remember him from classics like Grease and Saturday Night Fever, many are surprised to see him involved in such low-rated productions. A Disney executive recently commented, ‘If Travolta had stopped after his Pulp Fiction comeback, he would have gone down as a legend.’ Yet, as it stands, he is seen as an actor overstaying his welcome.

With plans for more films in the pipeline, including subsequent collaborations with Emmett, it remains to be seen if Travolta can reclaim his status as a Hollywood heavyweight.