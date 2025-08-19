Sports
John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 NBA Seasons
Washington, D.C. — Former NBA star John Wall announced his retirement on August 19, 2025, ending a career that spanned 11 seasons.
Wall, a five-time All-Star, shared the news through an emotional video on social media. He reflected on his long journey in basketball, saying, “I gave this game everything I had, from Raleigh to Kentucky to the league.”
The 34-year-old guard, who played with the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Clippers, thanked his family, teammates, and fans, saying, “To my family, my mom especially, thank you for all your sacrifices. I hope I made you proud.”
Drafted first overall by the Wizards in 2010 out of the University of Kentucky, Wall quickly became a key player for the franchise. He averaged 18.7 points and 8.9 assists over his career. He received significant accolades, including five consecutive All-Star selections from 2014 to 2018.
Despite early success, Wall’s career was hampered by injuries, including a torn Achilles during the 2019 season. Since 2017-2018, he appeared in only 147 games, and he had not played in the NBA since the 2022-2023 season.
Wall’s tenure with the Wizards included multiple playoff appearances, and he was known for his speed and playmaking ability. He expressed hope about the future, stating, “Today I’m stepping off the court, but not away from the game.” His contributions to basketball will be remembered by fans and players alike.
