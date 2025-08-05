Entertainment
John Wayne’s Only Horror Film: A Look at ‘Haunted Gold’
HOLLYWOOD, CA — John Wayne starred in only one horror film during his career, 1932’s ‘Haunted Gold,’ a blend of western and mystery that challenged the actor’s typical roles. Released by Warner Bros., the film was a remake of the silent film ‘The Phantom City,’ featuring Wayne in the lead role. The film includes elements of ghostly apparitions and treasure hunting, making it a unique part of Wayne’s filmography.
In ‘Haunted Gold,’ Wayne portrays John Mason, a character who receives a mysterious letter to return to a mine to claim hidden gold. Accompanied by his horse, also named Duke, Mason encounters Janet Carter, played by Sheila Terry, who is also after the treasure. Their quest is interrupted by outlaw Joe Ryan, played by Harry Woods, and his gang, along with a ghost that haunts the mine.
The film was produced during a transitional time in cinema, as sound emerged in filmmaking. With a budget-conscious approach typical of Warner Bros. at that time, the film reused footage from its silent predecessor, showcasing Wayne’s ability to adapt to the evolving film industry. Reports say that Wayne was paid between $825 and $850 for his role, much of which was filmed on location in Sonora, California, near Yosemite National Park.
Critics had mixed feelings about ‘Haunted Gold.’ While some believed it helped establish Wayne as a leading man, a contemporaneous Variety review described it as heavy-handed, stating that Wayne’s performance felt tepid. Even so, the film was received well by audiences, proving it was not a waste of time for Wayne despite its low budget.
Although Wayne often shied away from horror, he remarked later in life that these early films provided him with valuable experience and opportunities to hone his craft. ‘They offered me regular work and an opportunity to learn my craft,’ he said in an interview. Even if ‘Haunted Gold’ resembles more of a Scooby-Doo episode than a conventional horror tale, it stands as a unique entry in both Wayne’s career and the genre itself.
Recent Posts
- Calvin Harris Shares Graphic Photos After Welcoming Baby Boy Micah
- Investigation Launched into Powassan Virus on Martha’s Vineyard
- Hinge Health Shares Rise After Strong IPO Report
- Rising Star Zavier Scott Shines at Vikings Training Camp
- Trump Signs Executive Order for 2028 Olympics Task Force in LA
- Nacional Faces Cúcuta in Crucial Copa BetPlay Match
- Sean Payton’s Plans for New Broncos QB Bo Nix
- Boston Celtics Sign Chris Boucher After Major Trades
- Vikings’ Jordan Addison Suspended for Three Games Due to DUI Charges
- Joshuah Bledsoe Signs with Tennessee Titans, Aiming for NFL Revival
- AMD Set to Reveal Key Second-Quarter Earnings Amid Industry Turmoil
- Astera Labs Reports Strong Q2 Growth, Boosts AI Infrastructure Investment
- Lucid Air Lowers Production Forecast Amid Disappointing Earnings
- Celtics Trade Georges Niang to Jazz for Rookie RJ Luis Jr.
- John Wayne’s Only Horror Film: A Look at ‘Haunted Gold’
- Top Demand-Side Platforms Revolutionizing Digital Advertising
- Austin City Limits Unveils 2025 Festival Performance Schedule
- Couple’s Violent Death Sparks Investigation and Court Drama in Lake Tahoe
- Roku Launches Ad-Free Streaming Service Howdy for $2.99 Monthly
- Storm Trade for All-Star Brittney Sykes from Mystics