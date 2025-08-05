John Wayne’s Only Horror Film: A Look at ‘Haunted Gold’

HOLLYWOOD, CA — John Wayne starred in only one horror film during his career, 1932’s ‘Haunted Gold,’ a blend of western and mystery that challenged the actor’s typical roles. Released by Warner Bros., the film was a remake of the silent film ‘The Phantom City,’ featuring Wayne in the lead role. The film includes elements of ghostly apparitions and treasure hunting, making it a unique part of Wayne’s filmography.

In ‘Haunted Gold,’ Wayne portrays John Mason, a character who receives a mysterious letter to return to a mine to claim hidden gold. Accompanied by his horse, also named Duke, Mason encounters Janet Carter, played by Sheila Terry, who is also after the treasure. Their quest is interrupted by outlaw Joe Ryan, played by Harry Woods, and his gang, along with a ghost that haunts the mine.

The film was produced during a transitional time in cinema, as sound emerged in filmmaking. With a budget-conscious approach typical of Warner Bros. at that time, the film reused footage from its silent predecessor, showcasing Wayne’s ability to adapt to the evolving film industry. Reports say that Wayne was paid between $825 and $850 for his role, much of which was filmed on location in Sonora, California, near Yosemite National Park.

Critics had mixed feelings about ‘Haunted Gold.’ While some believed it helped establish Wayne as a leading man, a contemporaneous Variety review described it as heavy-handed, stating that Wayne’s performance felt tepid. Even so, the film was received well by audiences, proving it was not a waste of time for Wayne despite its low budget.

Although Wayne often shied away from horror, he remarked later in life that these early films provided him with valuable experience and opportunities to hone his craft. ‘They offered me regular work and an opportunity to learn my craft,’ he said in an interview. Even if ‘Haunted Gold’ resembles more of a Scooby-Doo episode than a conventional horror tale, it stands as a unique entry in both Wayne’s career and the genre itself.