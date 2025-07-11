John Williams’ Superman Theme Soars into New Film Adaptation

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — John Williams’ iconic Superman theme continues to captivate audiences as it is reintroduced in the upcoming film directed by James Gunn. As the theme marks its 45th anniversary, fans reflect on how it remains intertwined with the character of Superman since its debut in 1978.

Christopher Reeve, who famously portrayed Superman, credited Williams’ music for the character’s impact. In a 1993 honor of the composer, Reeve said, “Without his music, Superman’s powers are greatly diminished.” The theme has become synonymous with Superman, encapsulating his essence with its powerful notes.

Williams created seven themes for the original Superman film, including love and nostalgia motifs. However, it is the main Superman theme that stands out, featuring a dramatic two-part structure: a fanfare signaling action and a soaring melody that evokes the superhero’s triumph.

“The Superman theme feels like it has existed since the dawn of time,” said Tim Greiving, author of the upcoming book John Williams: A Composer’s Life. He believes the theme resonates deeply because it embodies a sense of inevitability that feels perfectly suited to the character.

Williams’ score persisted through the three sequels featuring Reeve, and other adaptations have acknowledged the original theme. In “Superman IV: The Quest for Peace,” Jerry Goldsmith included a tribute to Williams’ music, highlighting its enduring legacy.

In 2006, Williams’ theme returned in Bryan Singer’s sequel, “Superman Returns,” and plans for it were also considered for 2013’s “Man of Steel.” Jay Oliva, a storyboard artist, revealed on Twitter that director Zack Snyder wanted to incorporate Williams’ iconic score but the studio preferred a new direction.

Soon after, Snyder adopted Hans Zimmer’s new theme for his Superman films, yet Williams’ influence remained. Gunn, when gearing up for the new Superman film, expressed his admiration for the original score. He enlisted composer John Murphy to create a modern version of Williams’ theme while maintaining its essence.

Murphy’s take was teased in a December trailer featuring electric guitar and orchestral elements. “What’s amazing is how that leads into a lot of other pieces,” Gunn remarked, highlighting the seamless integration of new compositions with homage to Williams.

As audiences continue to seek the iconic Superman, it seems Williams’ theme will endure, reminding us of the character’s ability to inspire hope, even amid chaos. “The Superman theme,” Greiving said, “fits Superman like a bespoke blue suit.”