Sports
Johnny Manziel Defends Against Bust Label Amid Browns’ Quarterback Struggles
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel is pushing back against the ‘bust’ label that has followed him during his NFL career. In a recent appearance on the Glory Daze Podcast, Manziel pointed out that he was not the biggest quarterback bust from his own draft class, despite his rocky tenure with the Cleveland Browns.
Manziel, selected 22nd overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, highlighted that cornerback Justin Gilbert, who was taken eighth overall, earned that title. “I’m not even the biggest bust in my class from the Browns,” Manziel stated. Gilbert, unlike Manziel, has not had a notable career, failing to make it to a single Pro Bowl and playing underwhelming seasons in the NFL.
After Gilbert’s selection, the next dozen picks included future stars like Odell Beckham Jr. and Aaron Donald, making Cleveland’s choice of Gilbert even more scrutinized. Gilbert eventually played two seasons with the Browns before being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was cut after one season. His post-NFL career has included a suspension due to substance abuse issues, leading him to play in the Arena Football League.
While Manziel’s career had its struggles, he reminds fans that Gilbert’s failures in the league were more pronounced. The comparison sheds light on the pressures both players faced in making their mark in professional football.
Meanwhile, Browns’ starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is making headlines for a different reason. Watson recently underwent anesthesia for an extensive full-body tattoo, which reportedly features personal elements including his fiancée and a blank Super Bowl ring, symbolizing his ambitions. He will begin the upcoming season on the physically unable to perform list due to recovery from Achilles surgery, drawing mixed reactions from fans and analysts alike.
