Johnny Manziel’s Journey After NFL: From Football Star to Recovery and Reality TV

Johnny Manziel, known as “Johnny Football,” rose to fame as a quarterback for Texas A&M University, where he was awarded the Heisman Trophy in 2012. His transition to the NFL, particularly with the Cleveland Browns in 2014, was marked by a combination of talent and controversy.

Despite showcasing potential on the field, Manziel’s career was marred by various incidents of misconduct. Shortly after being drafted, he gained notoriety for unprofessional behavior, which included giving an opposing team the middle finger and wearing disguises during team activities. These antics led to significant repercussions within the NFL.

The culmination of Manziel’s off-field issues included a domestic violence allegation in early 2016. Following allegations from his ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, a criminal investigation ensued, resulting in Manziel’s release from the Browns as the organization sought to distance itself from such controversy.

After his NFL career, Manziel attempted to revive his football journey in alternative leagues. He joined the Canadian Football League and played for the Montreal Alouettes, but his tenure was short-lived due to contract violations. He also participated in the Alliance of American Football before briefly engaging with Fan Controlled Football.

Throughout these challenges, Manziel confronted personal demons related to mental health and substance abuse. In an interview in February 2018, he revealed his diagnosis of bipolar disorder, emphasizing the necessity of prioritizing his mental health above all else. He acknowledged that neglecting his mental wellness could jeopardize both his career and personal life.

Currently, Manziel is not involved with any professional football team. In August 2024, he launched a podcast series with Almost Friday Media, aiming to share the stories of other athletes and provide insights into their experiences.

In his personal life, Manziel was previously married to reality television star Bre Tiesi. They were engaged in March 2017, married in March 2018, but ultimately divorced in 2021 due to reported infidelity and personal conflicts. Tiesi has since welcomed a son with another partner.

In August 2023, Manziel was highlighted in the Netflix documentary “Untold: Johnny Football,” which chronicled his rise and fall in professional football. Following the documentary, Manziel expressed a desire to focus on living a fulfilling life beyond football, enjoying hobbies such as golf and spending time with family.

Most recently, he has appeared alongside Tiesi on the reality series “Selling Sunset,” where they collaborated on finding a new home in Los Angeles.