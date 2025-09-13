Johnny Manziel Shares Scary Moment from Special Forces Season 4

LOS ANGELES, CA — Johnny Manziel has revealed a shocking incident that occurred while filming season 4 of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” The former NFL quarterback stated that a female contestant “passed out” during a water challenge. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Manziel described the moment, saying, “It was really crazy to see somebody passed out from a water thing that we did.”

Manziel, 32, recalled the urgency as the crew quickly aided the contestant. “To hear it from the staff that she was struggling, and then see the urgency at which [they] moved to get her in the water and get her out and get her back to a better place was really intense,” he said. He chose to keep the player’s identity private, only confirming she is a woman.

“Not knowing if she was OK, if we were going to have to have an ambulance,” he added, “It was very intense and real.” The reality series is known for pushing celebrities to their limits, and this incident only added to the drama of the competition. Season 4 features Manziel and 17 other celebrities, including former NFL players Randall Cobb and Andrew East.

Manziel shared that he left to film the season on May 15 and has been away since, currently traveling across Europe with longtime friend, rapper Drake. Describing the experience, he called it “living in a fantasy world,” as he visited cities such as London, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and Paris.

The new season of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” will premiere on Fox on September 25 at 9 p.m. ET and will also feature reality stars like Teresa Giudice and her daughter Gia Giudice. With more than a dozen new recruits ready to take on the challenge, viewers can expect high-stakes moments.

Reflecting on his time filming the show and touring with Drake, Manziel expressed personal growth. “The show really helped me get to a place where I felt like I needed to be, but I wasn’t quite all the way there,” he explained. Being around Drake and familiar faces helped him feel more secure in his identity and future.

“I needed the family that I made on the show and I needed the family that I have on that crew,” he continued. “The love and support of people reminding me who I am and what I’ve done in this life and what I continue to do…I’m extremely, extremely happy.”