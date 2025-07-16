Business
Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Forecast After Strong Second Quarter
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Johnson & Johnson raised its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday after exceeding profit estimates in the second quarter, driven by demand for its cancer drug, Darzalex, and a robust performance in its medical device sector.
The company now anticipates full-year sales between $93.2 billion and $93.6 billion, an increase from its previous projection of $91 billion to $91.8 billion.
According to CFO Joseph Wolk, Johnson & Johnson was able to absorb tariff costs, now expected to be $200 million instead of the previously forecasted $400 million, thanks to the Trump administration’s suspension of certain tariffs. He stated, “We were able to absorb that and still raise our EPS guidance by 25 cents on the year.”
For the quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of $2.77 per share, surpassing the forecast of $2.68 per share from analysts. J&J’s sales reached $23.74 billion, exceeding expectations of $22.84 billion.
Sales in the medical technology unit rose 6.1% to $8.54 billion, significantly above the anticipated $8.25 billion. The company noted that strong operational performance and the strength of the dollar contributed to its improved outlook.
In April, J&J projected $400 million in costs linked to tariffs primarily affecting its medical device business. Wolk indicated that predicting the impact of tariffs for 2026 remains uncertain due to the dynamic nature of the situation. “It’s such a fluid environment that we’ll just have to wait and see,” he said.
Looking ahead, Johnson & Johnson expects adjusted earnings of $10.80 to $10.90 per share for 2025, an increase from the previous estimate of $10.50 to $10.70. Darzalex, introduced in 2015, generated $3.54 billion in second-quarter sales, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion.
Following the news, shares of Johnson & Johnson rose 1.1% to $156.90 in premarket trading.
Recent Posts
- Drake Covers LeBron Tattoo with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Jersey
- San Diego Comic-Con 2025: Major Announcements and Celebrity Appearances
- Toronto FC Prepares for Symbolic Match Against San Diego FC
- Von Miller Signs with Washington Commanders to Boost Pass Rush
- Manny Pacquiao Prepares for Comeback Bout Against Barrios in Las Vegas
- MLS and LIGA MX Announce Rosters for 2025 All-Star Skills Challenge
- Portland Timbers Host Real Salt Lake for 10th Anniversary Celebration
- Warren Warns of Economic Risks Amid Trump’s Policies
- Los Angeles Galaxy Seek Revenge Against Austin FC in Upcoming Match
- Pilot Error Suspected in Air India Crash That Killed 260
- New Tax Legislation May Benefit Seniors, Impact Social Security Recipients
- Wake Forest Alum Erin Regan Wins Pat Tillman Award at ESPYS
- Noah Wyle Receives Emmy Nomination for ‘The Pitt’ 26 Years After ‘ER’
- Brad Guzan Returns as Atlanta United Hosts Chicago Fire
- MLS Young Players Shine in Thrilling Matchday 24 Over the Weekend
- Seattle Sounders Face Colorado Rapids in Crucial Match Tonight
- Alex Morgan Shines in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition
- Gabby Thomas Stuns at 2025 ESPY Awards in LA
- Auburn’s Malcolm Simmons Arrested on Domestic Assault Charges
- USA Soccer Team Attempts to Lure Ralph Orquín Amid MLS Interests