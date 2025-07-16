Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Forecast After Strong Second Quarter

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Johnson & Johnson raised its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday after exceeding profit estimates in the second quarter, driven by demand for its cancer drug, Darzalex, and a robust performance in its medical device sector.

The company now anticipates full-year sales between $93.2 billion and $93.6 billion, an increase from its previous projection of $91 billion to $91.8 billion.

According to CFO Joseph Wolk, Johnson & Johnson was able to absorb tariff costs, now expected to be $200 million instead of the previously forecasted $400 million, thanks to the Trump administration’s suspension of certain tariffs. He stated, “We were able to absorb that and still raise our EPS guidance by 25 cents on the year.”

For the quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of $2.77 per share, surpassing the forecast of $2.68 per share from analysts. J&J’s sales reached $23.74 billion, exceeding expectations of $22.84 billion.

Sales in the medical technology unit rose 6.1% to $8.54 billion, significantly above the anticipated $8.25 billion. The company noted that strong operational performance and the strength of the dollar contributed to its improved outlook.

In April, J&J projected $400 million in costs linked to tariffs primarily affecting its medical device business. Wolk indicated that predicting the impact of tariffs for 2026 remains uncertain due to the dynamic nature of the situation. “It’s such a fluid environment that we’ll just have to wait and see,” he said.

Looking ahead, Johnson & Johnson expects adjusted earnings of $10.80 to $10.90 per share for 2025, an increase from the previous estimate of $10.50 to $10.70. Darzalex, introduced in 2015, generated $3.54 billion in second-quarter sales, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion.

Following the news, shares of Johnson & Johnson rose 1.1% to $156.90 in premarket trading.