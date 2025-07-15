Los Angeles, CA – Dwayne Johnson makes his A24 debut later this year in the MMA biopic directed by [Director’s Name]. Meanwhile, his recent film ‘Red One‘ is climbing streaming charts, captivating audiences.

‘Red One,’ a Christmas action comedy, features Johnson as the North Pole’s Head of Security on a mission to rescue Santa Claus after his kidnapping. The film has been available on Prime Video since late 2024 and remains popular around the globe, ranking high in countries like Indonesia, Turkey, and Finland.

Despite its popularity, ‘Red One’ received mixed reviews, with a 30% score from critics and an audience rating of 89% on [Review Platform]. The film grossed around $186 million against a hefty production budget of $250 million, resulting in significant financial losses as it fell short of its break-even target of $500 million.

Reports revealed the tumultuous production process, contributing to the film’s soaring costs. Although ‘Red One’ attracted more viewers upon streaming release, it could not overcome its major flop status.

Chris Morgan, the writer of ‘Red One,’ previously collaborated with Johnson on the 2019 action hit [Another Film Name]. During the press tour, Morgan hinted at writing a new project but has remained silent about it since.

Looking ahead, fans speculate that Johnson could receive his first Oscar nomination for his performance in ‘The Smashing Machine.’ He will also star in an untitled crime thriller set in Hawaii, directed by Martin Scorsese, known for helping actors reach new heights in their performances.

‘Red One’ has become a notable film on [Streaming Platform], and updates on Johnson’s future projects are eagerly awaited.