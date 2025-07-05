JoJo and Álvaro Díaz Perform at Wawa Welcome America Concert Amid Strike

Philadelphia, PA — R&B artist JoJo and rapper Álvaro Díaz took the stage at the Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Their performances were part of a city-wide celebration topping off 16 days of festivities.

The free concert, which began at 4 p.m., culminated in a dazzling fireworks display that lit up the Philadelphia skyline. Fans were encouraged to arrive early for the best viewing spots as the event was first-come, first-served. The concert was also broadcast live across multiple channels, including NBC10 and COZI TV.

The excitement was somewhat dampened as LL Cool J announced he would not perform due to a strike involving the AFSCME District Council 33, Philadelphia’s largest blue-collar worker union. He expressed in an Instagram post that he could not perform “across a picket line,” emphasizing his respect for the labor movement.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker reacted to LL Cool J’s decision, acknowledging her conversation with the artist and respecting his choice to stand in unity with the workers. She stated, “He is always welcome in Philadelphia.”

In a show of solidarity, fellow artist Jazmine Sullivan also announced she would not participate in the concert. Sullivan, a Philadelphia native, highlighted her commitment to support fair living wages for local workers in a heartfelt social media message.

Despite these changes, organizers confirmed that JoJo and Álvaro Díaz would proceed with their performances, along with other artists including Mr. HOLLYWOOD DJ and DJ Ghost & Friends. Fireworks were scheduled to launch at approximately 9 p.m., promising to be a memorable evening for attendees.