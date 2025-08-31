Entertainment
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Expecting First Child After Fertility Journey
LOS ANGELES, CA — JoJo Fletcher, 34, and her husband Jordan Rodgers, 36, announced on August 28 that they are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the news via a joint Instagram post featuring a video of Fletcher displaying her baby bump.
Fletcher expressed her excitement in the post, stating, ‘Our hearts are so full. Thank you to everyone for all the kind words, wishes, and prayers you’ve sent along the way. We are so excited.’ She referred to the baby as their ‘sweet rainbow baby,’ celebrating the couple’s journey to parenthood after facing fertility challenges.
The announcement follows a previous statement Fletcher made to Us Weekly, where she opened up about their fertility journey. ‘Fertility is such a sensitive topic for anyone going through it. Jordan and I have been on our own journey, and it’s been a journey,’ she said.
In their Instagram post, the couple shared, ‘Baby Rodgers coming January 2026,’ alongside a sonogram image. Rodgers praised Fletcher in the comments, applauding her resilience and strength throughout their journey. ‘Can’t wait to see you as a mom, falling more in love with you every single day!’ he wrote.
The couple first met on Season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016 and tied the knot at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, in May 2022. Their pregnancy news has been met with an outpouring of support from fans and friends, including fellow Bachelor alum Ben Higgins, who congratulated them on their joyful news.
As they prepare for their growing family, Fletcher and Rodgers continue to share their joyful moments with followers, looking forward to the new chapter in their lives.
