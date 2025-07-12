Entertainment
JoJo Siwa Addresses Pregnancy Rumors with TikTok Game
LOS ANGELES, CA — JoJo Siwa, the 22-year-old internet personality and former star of Dance Moms, took to TikTok this week to play a game of “Two Truths and a Lie,” amidst swirling rumors about her potential pregnancy with partner Chris Hughes. The video, which has since gone viral, features Siwa presenting her fans with three statements:
1. “I’ve never smoked a cigarette.” 2. “I’m pregnant.” 3. “This song comes out on Spotify on Friday.” Siwa asked her followers to guess which statement was the lie. This playful approach is a method she used to address the recent speculation about her baby status.
Rumors about Siwa’s supposed pregnancy began after a heartfelt moment captured in another TikTok video, where Hughes gently rubbed her belly while they shared a charcuterie board. Fans quickly jumped to comments, questioning if Siwa was expecting, especially as she sat near a plate of red food.
In her caption, Siwa wrote, “Couple of things that need to be addressed, so might as well do it with 2 truths and a lie☺️ which is the lie?” Fans have responded to her hints with both excitement and humor, contributing to the lively discussions online.
The couple, who met while filming Celebrity Big Brother UK in April 2025, have enjoyed a blooming relationship, though initially calling it platonic. Speaking about Hughes, Siwa stated, “He’s a gorgeous boy, and I can’t wait to be a mom someday.” In previous interviews, she has expressed her long-term desire to become a mother.
Further fueling the rumor mill, Siwa has voiced plans for her future family, indicating that she hopes to have children in a unique way. “I actually want to take three eggs, fertilize them, and have three surrogates. They would all be from the same batch but born separately,” she said.
While fans eagerly anticipate any announcement regarding a future baby, Siwa remains focused on her music career with the recent release of her rendition of “Bette Davis Eyes,” which dropped on July 10.
As fans continue to speculate, Siwa’s humorous take on the situation showcases her ability to engage with her audience, while leaving room for her followers to guess what’s true and what’s not.
