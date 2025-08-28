JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes May Star in New Reality Show

London, England — JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes might be taking their relationship to the screen with a new reality show, according to reports. Sources indicate discussions are underway, though no contracts have been finalized.

The couple, who met earlier this year on the set of Celebrity Big Brother UK season 24, have been enjoying their budding romance since. Siwa, 22, expressed curiosity about the rumors, stating they ‘should dig more into those rumours.’

On the potential show, ITV2 is expected to use a ‘fly-on-the-wall’ style to capture the couple’s lives. Siwa noted, ‘When you’re that designed to be with somebody, it doesn’t matter if you’re working or not working.’ She emphasized their compatibility and enjoyment of each other’s company.

The reality of their relationship was first confirmed in June, as Siwa described Hughes as ‘sweet Christopher’ in an interview with the Guardian. More recently, on Loose Women, she shared that he is ‘the brightest light in my life’ and brings her the greatest happiness.

Before dating Hughes, Siwa was in a relationship with Australian influencer Kath Ebbs. Siwa came out as a lesbian in 2021 but now identifies as queer, having mentioned ‘switching letters’ during a recent live stream.

Ebbs has since expressed disappointment over the breakup, suggesting that public support for Hughes and Siwa’s relationship may stem from underlying biases. In a Betches interview, Ebbs remarked, ‘If Chris Hughes had a girlfriend… what kind of conversation we would be having.’

Hughes, meanwhile, expressed excitement over the possibility of a reality TV show. Speaking at an event for National Racehorse Week, he confirmed there had been substantial discussion about the show. ‘If it did happen, it would be very exciting; it would be another journey in our life,’ he said.

Hughes stated that they are both comfortable with the media scrutiny surrounding their relationship. ‘It’s ok…There’s nice ways you can do positive things with the media’s help,’ he added.