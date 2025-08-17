JoJo Siwa Craves Motherhood, Plans Family with Chris Hughes

LOS ANGELES, CA — JoJo Siwa has shared that her plans to start a family aren’t far off as her relationship with boyfriend Chris Hughes grows stronger. The couple, who confirmed their romance in May after meeting on Celebrity Big Brother, has been openly documenting their travels and experiences together.

While promoting her new song ‘Raspy’ in the UK, Siwa, 22, expressed her desire for motherhood in the near future. ‘I crave them, I absolutely would love to have babies,’ she stated during an interview. ‘It’s definitely in my future, and I don’t think it’s that far away.’

Siwa also noted that her career is flourishing, allowing her the flexibility to consider starting a family. ‘I’m at a great place with that,’ she added. ‘Obviously, I have a great boy in my life, and there are a lot of things to happen before then, but definitely want kids.’

The star hinted that the couple plans a vacation together this autumn after her Infinity Heart tour concludes in October. This comes after Siwa humorously addressed pregnancy rumors following a TikTok video where fans speculated about her expecting after Chris’s sweet gesture in the video.

Previously, she responded to speculation with a light-hearted game where she posed three statements, one being that she was pregnant. Fans had fun guessing which statement was the lie while Siwa used the moment to laugh off the rumors.

Chris Hughes shared his feelings for Siwa, explaining how he initially struggled to express his emotions but finally wrote them down to convey his thoughts after visiting her for her birthday. ‘I went to Florida thinking, “I really like this person,”‘ he revealed. ‘I realized my feelings had changed.’

Until recently, Siwa identified as a lesbian, having dated Australian influencer Kath Ebbs before their split after leaving the Big Brother house.

In an age where celebrity relationships often capture the public’s attention, Siwa and Hughes’s budding romance is another chapter in the lives of two stars navigating love and parenthood.