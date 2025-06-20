JoJo Siwa Discusses New Identity Amid Chris Hughes Relationship

LOS ANGELES, CA — JoJo Siwa recently clarified her sexuality while reflecting on her relationship with Chris Hughes, a fellow cast member from “Big Brother UK.” The 22-year-old singer, known for her hit song “Karma,” revealed that she no longer identifies strictly as a lesbian.

Siwa explained to E! News, “I think the most beautiful term now is queer. I think queer is an umbrella of, ‘Look, I’m just me.’ And I think the most beautiful thing about the LGBTQIA community is love is love. And that goes both ways.” She acknowledged the diverse sexualities within the community, saying, “There’s loads of beautiful, different sexualities. Sexuality and queerness is a lovely rainbow that has all different places, and it also has places on this rainbow that we don’t even know exist yet.”

The star emphasized that she feels content and happy with her identity. Siwa, who previously dated Australian influencer Kath Ebbs, stated, “I feel so in the right position for myself. I feel so relaxed and at ease with where I’m at. You can’t really help who you fall in love with.”

Her relationship with Hughes, she added, has helped her embrace her feelings and identity more fully. “What I realized with Christopher is I never have second-guessed my feelings for him,” she shared. “Therefore, I’ve never second-guessed my happiness.”

In addition to her love life, Siwa is also focused on a partnership with the National Marrow Donor Program. She highlighted the importance of blood stem cell donations, saying, “To think that you could save somebody’s life is a fascinating thought to me. It makes me feel so happy that that could happen and that I could help somebody.”

JoJo Siwa’s journey of self-discovery continues as she embraces both her evolving identity and her commitment to helping others.