JoJo Siwa Responds to Critics with New Song ‘Raspy’

LOS ANGELES, CA – JoJo Siwa is clapping back at her critics through her new single, “Raspy,” which was released on August 8, 2025. The former Dance Moms star has become a subject of controversy for various reasons, including her vocal style and social media presence.

In her latest track, Siwa addresses the online chatter about her raspy voice that sparked mixed reactions when she covered Kim Carnes‘ hit, “Bette Davis Eyes.” The song is a playful nod to her detractors, showcasing her ability to embrace her unique sound. Siwa teased the release on social media, saying, “People had a lot to say about ‘Bette Davis Eyes’… so I started writing right away!”

The song’s lyrics reference her past experiences, including memorable moments from her time on reality television. She opens with, “Eyes like Bette Davis, hear my voice and you know what my name is… quit crying ’cause you’re famous,” highlighting her understanding of the pressures of fame.

Further in the song, Siwa clearly states her view on public criticism with lines like, “Say what you want, go ahead, try to insult me; I’m sulking, I’m sulking.” This reveals her awareness of the constant scrutiny she faces and her decision to turn it into art.

Fans have reacted variably to the song, with some expressing support while others criticized it. One fan tweeted, “Can’t say my r’s but I can buy a Rolls Royce goes too hard for no reason,” showing appreciation for her humor and confidence. On the other hand, some comments were more negative, expressing disbelief at the song’s direction.

Siwa’s collaboration with songwriters and production helped shift the focus from her earlier musical style to a more contemporary hip-hop vibe. She explains, “Everyone is different, and every voice is different; mine is just a little extra raspy.” This authentic approach has allowed her to connect with both her supporters and critics.

As the buzz around “Raspy” continues to grow, it remains to be seen how this release will affect her already vibrant career in the entertainment industry.