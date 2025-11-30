JoJo Siwa Rushed to Hospital Before Mall of America Performance

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — JoJo Siwa was hospitalized Friday, Nov. 28, due to severe abdominal pain just hours before her performance at the Mall of America. The 22-year-old singer revealed on TikTok that she experienced incredible discomfort leading up to the event.

Siwa shared that she had been feeling pain for a few days, especially while dancing or walking. She initially thought the pain was related to menstrual cramps. However, the situation escalated on Friday morning, prompting her to seek help.

“I laid down, I closed my eyes, and I was like, ‘I can’t breathe,’” Siwa explained in her video. After trying to ease the pain with a bath, she felt worse and knew she had to act quickly.

Her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, called 911 when JoJo agreed it was necessary. Upon arrival at the hospital, medical staff noted that her vital signs appeared normal but soon discovered the root of her problem through an ultrasound.

“One of my ovaries had a cyst on it that burst and was bleeding into my stomach,” Siwa said. She described the sensation as “excruciating pain.” Fortunately, doctors informed her that the bleeding should resolve on its own.

After receiving pain medication, Siwa felt well enough to fulfill her performance obligations at the mall. She expressed gratitude towards the hospital staff for their prompt care, noting, “I was dancing in the hospital bed.”

While she was eager to perform, Siwa acknowledged that she is not back to “100%” yet and has a follow-up appointment scheduled for next week. “Keep it pushing,” she added, encouraging fans to support her despite the scare.