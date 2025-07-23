Jolie and Hayek Show Off Contrasting Travel Styles at Mexico City Airport

Mexico City, Mexico

Last week, actors Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek were spotted at the airport in Mexico City, showcasing their distinct styles for travel. The pair’s contrasting fashion choices highlighted their personalities as they prepared to board a flight together.

Jolie, known for her elegant fashion sense, wore a flowy white top that matched her loose, beige pleated trousers. Her airy outfit was suitable for the warm summer weather. She completed her look with brown shoes, a spacious black woven leather tote, and dark sunglasses.

In contrast, Hayek opted for a cozy, laid-back style. She sported an icy-white sweatshirt layered over a white tank top, paired with matching sweatpants and white running sneakers. To complete her outfit, she accessorized with large black sunglasses.

The duo smiled for photos with fans while enjoying a meal at the airport. They were also seen chatting amicably while waiting to board their flight. After departing, they landed in Veracruz, Mexico, and shared a car ride to their destination.

Jolie and Hayek are longtime friends and have collaborated on multiple projects. Hayek starred in Jolie’s recent drama, “Without Blood,” and both appeared in the 2021 film “The Eternals.” Over the years, they have praised each other’s work, with Hayek recently expressing admiration for Jolie’s humanitarian efforts and creative spirit.