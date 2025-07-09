Jolinda Wade Celebrates NBA Star Son Dwyane on ‘Today’ Show

NEW YORK, NY — Jolinda Wade, the mother of retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, delivered a heartfelt tribute to her son during a special segment on “Today with Jenna & Friends” on July 7, 2025. The 70-year-old pastor spoke about the significant role Dwyane has played in her life, especially during her personal struggles.

As Dwyane co-hosted the morning show this week, Jenna Bush Hager surprised him with a pre-recorded message from his mother. “You are and have always been a blessing. A blessing to me and so many others whose lives you have touched,” Jolinda said warmly.

One poignant moment of her message highlighted their bond during difficult times. “I remember how we became pen pals when I was incarcerated. Your letters got me through each day and enabled me to be a part of all the wonderful things that was happening in your life,” she reflected.

Jolinda also praised Dwyane’s dedication as a father, noting his pride in his children. “When you sent me pictures of my grandson Zaire, I was able to tell from your letters how very proud you were. You made up your mind that you were going to be the best dad you could be, and that is exactly what you’ve become,” she said.

She expressed admiration for how Dwyane has embraced his daughter Zaya, who came out as transgender in 2020. “My love, I admire how you embrace your beautiful child Zaya — my granddaughter. What a dad. You protect her, you speak with her to understand who she is. You don’t judge or condemn,” Jolinda added.

During her in-person appearance on the show, Jolinda opened up about her challenges with drug addiction and the impact on her family. “My kids struggled with me. I grappled many years with drug addiction, alcoholism, and homelessness. I lost myself and didn’t know how to grab me back at the time,” she shared.

Jolinda also acknowledged her thoughts of suicide, revealing that the love of her children kept her grounded. “When suicide came up, I would see their faces. They never stopped loving me, never judged me,” she said.

After her release in 2003, Jolinda found sobriety and became an ordained pastor, later purchasing a church in Chicago. Dwyane expressed his admiration for her journey, stating, “It has been a journey, but no one makes me smile as big as my mom.” He added, “Watching her go through what she did, I didn’t even know what judgment really was. I just knew what love was.”

For anyone struggling with mental health, help is available by calling or texting 988.