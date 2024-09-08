Jomo Sono Advocates for the Protection of Young Talent Relebohile Mofokeng

Orlando Pirates legend Jomo Sono has voiced his support for young player Relebohile Mofokeng, urging the club to prioritize his development.

Mofokeng, aged 19, has impressed fans and analysts alike since making his debut at just 17 years old. Over the past two seasons, he has emerged as one of the standout players for the Buccaneers, showcasing his immense potential.

His recent performance against Uganda highlighted his capabilities, as he played a crucial role in securing a 2-2 draw after being introduced during a challenging moment for the team.

Jomo Sono acknowledged Mofokeng’s talent but emphasized the need for the football community to protect him as he navigates the pressures of professional play.

“To be honest, he (Mofokeng) is highly talented, he needs to be protected,” Sono stated. He praised the decision made by the Orlando Pirates coach to substitute Mofokeng during a match against Cape Town City, indicating it was a strategic move to safeguard the young athlete’s development.

“When a kid like him starts to struggle, you take him out, that is how to protect and build him so that next game he comes in. (Thami) Mkhize was physically a bit stronger for him,” Sono added.

Despite scoring, Mofokeng faced challenges on the field, as he was often overpowered by opposing players. Sono remains optimistic about Mofokeng’s future but insists that careful management is essential for his growth.

The young talent has already made a significant impact with the Pirates, including scoring in a crucial match against Mamelodi Sundowns in the previous season’s final.