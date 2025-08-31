Jon Bon Jovi Teams Up with Stars for New Album Release

NEWARK, New Jersey (AP) — Jon Bon Jovi is set to release a new album titled Forever (Legendary Edition) on October 24, featuring a star-studded lineup of guest artists including Bruce Springsteen, Jason Isbell, and Jelly Roll. The album revisits his 2024 work, Forever, while also providing new interpretations of the tracks.

Bon Jovi revealed that this project emerged during his recovery from vocal cord surgery, stating, “My vocal cord surgery and subsequent rehab was a well-documented journey that played out while releasing Forever in June 2024.” The singer could record in the studio but faced challenges performing live.

With the aim of bringing his music to life despite his limitations, Bon Jovi said, “Without the ability to tour or promote an album we were all very proud of, I decided to call on some friends to help me in my time of need.”

The album will not only showcase collaborations with other artists but also include a brand-new track titled “Red, White, and Jersey.” This song highlights Bon Jovi’s nostalgia for his home state over an upbeat keyboard arrangement.

Other featured artists include Avril Lavigne, Lainey Wilson, Joe Elliott of Def Leppard, and more. Bon Jovi emphasized the album’s collaborative aspect, stating, “The result is an album with a new viewpoint and new spirit—a collaboration album that proves we all get by in this world with a little help from our friends.”

A track listing of the album includes songs like “Hollow Man,” which features Springsteen, showcasing the blend of themes and musical styles from various guest artists. Bon Jovi shared his gratitude about the album, expressing, “I feel tremendous joy and gratitude releasing this album and I think it shows in the music.” The collaboration reflects the idea that in times of need, community and friendship play essential roles.

As he continues to navigate his recovery, Bon Jovi remains hopeful about returning to touring, saying, “My focus moving forward is on the re-release of Forever, and God willing, getting back out on the road.”