Jon Gray’s Rehab Start Shifted Due to Rain, Minor League Highlights
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Jon Gray‘s scheduled rehab start for the Round Rock Express on Sunday was rained out, forcing him to pitch instead for the ACL Rangers.
Gray allowed one run in three innings, striking out two batters and facing 13 overall. While there is no specific pitch count available, estimates suggest he threw about 50 pitches. Gray may need two more rehab starts before he is considered for a spot in the Texas Rangers‘ rotation.
Aidan Deakins also contributed to the ACL Rangers’ performance, pitching 4.1 innings, allowing one run, and striking out seven while walking two. The game featured standout performances from players like Yolfran Castillo, who was 3 for 5 with a triple, and Paulino Santana, who hit a home run.
Meanwhile, across the minor leagues, the Syracuse Mets dominated the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs with a 4-0 victory, notably led by Francisco Alvarez. Alvarez homered for the third consecutive game, signaling a potential revival after his previous struggles at Triple-A.
David Stearns, the Mets’ general manager, emphasized that Alvarez’s demotion is aimed at long-term improvement rather than a short-term solution. Despite mixed signals regarding the hitting instruction at the major league level, Alvarez’s recent success suggests a positive trajectory.
In other games, the Altoona Curve outslugged the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-5, with D’Andre Smith falling just a triple shy of the cycle. However, Binghamton’s top prospects struggled overall, combining for only two hits. The Wilmington Blue Rocks defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones 4-1, while the St. Lucie Mets shut out the Bradenton Marauders 2-0 with excellent pitching.
Frank Elissalt, a Mets prospect, showcased his skills with a strong performance on the mound, as four Mets pitchers combined for a one-hitter in the game. As the minor league season progresses, these performances from both Gray and the young prospects illustrate the ongoing evolution and excitement within the teams.
