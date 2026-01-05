Jon Gruden Sparks Controversial Head Coach Discussions in NFL

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – January 2, 2026: Former head coach Jon Gruden is being discussed among NFL head coach candidates despite his controversial exit from the league in 2021. Insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano recently named Gruden as one of the most intriguing options not actively coaching, enhancing discussions about his potential return.

Gruden resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders in October 2021 after emails containing racist, misogynistic, and homophobic language were leaked by the NFL. This led to legal battles, including a lawsuit against NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, accusing the league of a campaign to ruin his career through the selective release of those emails.

In their recent examination of potential head coaching candidates, Graziano noted that the options for offensive coaches are limited, making Gruden a noteworthy figure. Fowler added, “It wouldn’t shock me if teams wanted to speak with Gruden, assuming his lawsuit is resolved.”

Gruden, who has not coached in the NFL since his resignation, has remained connected to football by consulting and now being a part-owner and consultant for the Nashville Kats in the Arena Football League. He expressed his longing to return to coaching, saying, “I miss it. I would like one more chance to do it.”

However, Gruden’s path back to the NFL remains complicated due to his ongoing legal issues. Recent developments include the Nevada Supreme Court returning his case to the District Court, allowing the NFL to seek dismissal of Gruden’s claims. They argue that he does not dispute sending the emails and that his lawsuit lacks merit under Nevada’s anti-SLAPP statute, which protects First Amendment activity.

Despite the challenges, Gruden’s influence on the coaching landscape persists. His coaching career includes an overall record of 117-112 and a postseason mark of 5-4, including a Super Bowl victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As teams begin to fill coaching vacancies, his name remains prevalent in discussions, signifying a complicated yet significant legacy.