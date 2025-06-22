Entertainment
Jon Hamm Shares Childhood Crushes and Thoughts on Reality TV
LOS ANGELES, CA — Actor Jon Hamm, best known for his role in the TV series Mad Men, recently opened up about his childhood crushes during an interview with W Magazine. The 51-year-old revealed that he was enamored with both Farrah Fawcett and Jaclyn Smith, stars of the popular series Charlie’s Angels.
Hamm recounted a memorable encounter with Jaclyn Smith at an event five years ago. He said, “I have to say hello. I’m sorry.” He praised her by stating, “She couldn’t have been more pleasant, and she couldn’t have been more gorgeous.” Despite his status, Hamm admitted he still gets starstruck by other celebrities, mentioning his admiration for actor Jeff Bridges.
Reflecting on his working experience with Bridges in 2018 for the film Bad Times at the El Royale, Hamm described it as a “bucket list moment” since he has been a fan since childhood. He fondly recalled seeing Bridges in The Last Picture Show, calling it one of his favorite movies.
In addition to discussing his acting career, Hamm shared his newfound interest in reality television, thanks to his wife. “Beverly Hills, New Jersey, New York — I’ll sit there and I will watch it with glee,” he said, expressing his enjoyment despite acknowledging the acting skills of the stars on those shows.
However, Hamm made it clear that he would never trade his acting career for the lifestyle of reality TV stars. “I can’t imagine what that must be like. I wouldn’t trade places with them for all the money in the world,” he concluded.
