Jon Jones Cleared of Charges in February Accident Case

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — Former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been cleared of criminal charges related to a car accident that occurred in February 2025. The Bernalillo County district attorney’s office dropped all charges on September 2, stating they found his alibi credible.

The charges stemmed from a February 21 incident where police claimed a woman in a vehicle alleged that Jones was driving and fled the scene. Responding officers found her in a nearly naked condition, and she made phone calls during which threats were reported. However, Jones claimed he was at home that night, and his cell phone records confirmed he was not near the accident.

“I want to begin by thanking the district attorney’s office for carefully reviewing the facts and ultimately vindicating me completely,” Jones wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I have always believed in the importance of truth and fairness, and I am grateful that the evidence spoke for itself.”

Jones’ attorney, Christopher Dodd, noted that the police accepted claims from the intoxicated woman without properly weighing the evidence. “Once the relevant documents were finally disclosed, Jon’s cell phone records made it undeniably clear that he was nowhere near the scene of the crash,” Dodd said.

The case faced additional complications as charges were filed against Jones twice due to a clerical error, resulting in multiple cases being dismissed for the same incident.

Jones, who is considered one of the greatest fighters of all time, has a history of legal issues, including a felony hit-and-run in 2015 and DWI charges in New York and New Mexico. Despite these past troubles, Jones plans to return to competition, expressing interest in UFC’s upcoming event in 2026.

“In this case, there was a rush to judgment before any real evidence was gathered,” Jones stated. “I sincerely hope that this individual is held responsible by Albuquerque‘s law enforcement.” The dismissal of the charges marks a significant turning point in Jones’ ongoing legal battles.