Jon Jones Faces New Criminal Charges After February Car Accident

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — Former UFC champion Jon Jones is facing additional criminal charges linked to a car accident that occurred in February. A new case was filed against him on June 30.

According to court records, the charges include “Use of Telephone to Terrify, Intimidate, Threaten, Harass, Annoy or Offend.” This comes after police were called to the scene of a crash on February 21. A woman in the passenger seat at the time was reported to have shown signs of significant intoxication.

The woman claimed that Jones was driving and fled the scene on foot following the accident. She later called him, leading to a conversation that raised concerns for law enforcement. Reports stated that Jones appeared heavily intoxicated and made threatening statements.

An officer arrived at the scene and spoke with Jones, who allegedly made similar violent allusions. The officer noted that the caller avoided disclosing his identity. Jones, however, claimed that the caller used unprofessional language, which made him doubt the legitimacy of the conversation.

Police later reviewed Jones’ phone records, revealing that he called the woman involved in the incident 13 times between 2:17 a.m. and 11:34 a.m. There was also a gap in his phone activity from 11:51 p.m. to 2:11 a.m., which coincides with the timing of the accident.

Initially, Jones was charged with a misdemeanor for leaving the scene of an accident and pleaded not guilty. He is scheduled for a bench trial on August 14 and an arraignment for the new charges on August 4.

Jones’ attorney, Christopher Dodd, has requested the dismissal of the new charges, arguing that they overlap with a previous case against Jones that concerns the same incident. Dodd stated that it is improper for Jones to face multiple prosecutions for the same factual allegations.

The incidents leading to the charges have raised questions about the coordination between law enforcement involved in the investigation.

In June, Jones retired from UFC, vacating his heavyweight championship, which overshadowed news of the February accident. Recently, he hinted at a potential comeback.