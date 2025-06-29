Sports
Jon Jones Responds to Retirement Criticism as Fans Hope for Return
LAS VEGAS, NV — Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been actively engaging with fans on social media since his retirement announcement. Since stepping away from the Octagon, he has faced criticism regarding his standing in the UFC’s Greatest of All Time (GOAT) debate.
Many fans expressed disappointment over the lack of a heavyweight title unification fight, especially after speculation regarding his return to competition. Jones clarified that he communicated his retirement plans to the UFC, suggesting that the promotion was prolonging the announcement.
“I was retired last November and I’ve been working nonstop, I’m actually working harder now that I’m not fighting,” Jones said in a recent post on X. “It’s so much fun. No more sweating, just using my personality and giving fans all the love that I can.”
Addressing the criticisms about not fighting Tom Aspinall, Jones drew parallels with legendary athletes. “Very rarely can you be really good at something and I have a bunch of people thinking how they would’ve done things differently,” he stated. “Even Muhammad Ali was absolutely hated by everyone at one point in his life. It comes with a territory.”
The conversation around Jones’ retirement has been a key topic during one of the biggest fight weeks in the year, culminating in a new lightweight champion being crowned at UFC 317 this Saturday. Jones also shared his predictions for the upcoming fight, highlighting his continued engagement with fans.
With criticism being likened to a scripted sports drama, Jon Jones aims to redefine his post-retirement narrative while the UFC and fans ponder the future of the heavyweight division, currently uncertain without its former champion in action.
