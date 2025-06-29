Jon Jones Retires: UFC’s Greatest Fighter Steps Away from the Octagon

Baku, Azerbaijan — Jon Jones, widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists in history, announced his retirement from the UFC during a post-fight news conference on Saturday night. UFC CEO Dana White delivered the news, expressing disappointment over the unexpected announcement.

Jones, 37, left fans and the organization in shock as he walked away from a highly anticipated heavyweight title unification fight against Tom Aspinall. Over the past months, speculation grew regarding a potential matchup between the two fighters, with many believing it would solidify Jones’ legacy. However, he opted to retire instead.

Aspinall, the interim champion, has been vocal about his desire to face Jones. After winning the interim title in November, he was eager for a shot at the undisputed championship. In a statement, Aspinall acknowledged his disappointment but emphasized that he is now pleased to hold the title following Jones’ retirement. “I was never chasing Jon, I was chasing the heavyweight title,” Aspinall asserted. He expressed respect for Jones and wished him well in his retirement.

Jones has faced multiple controversies throughout his career, including legal issues and in-ring decisions that have affected his legacy. Recently, he was charged with leaving the scene of an accident in Albuquerque, New Mexico, adding further complexity to his reputation. However, White did not tie Jones’ retirement to these legal troubles during the announcement.

During the news conference, White reflected on Jones’ career, stating, “The fight was done. We had the fight done a long time ago. Why he decided not to fight, you guys will have to ask him that.” Jones’ frequent changes in fight plans and reluctance to face Aspinall drew criticism from White and fans alike.

Jones leaves behind an impressive record of 28 wins and only one loss, not including a no contest. His withdrawal from the heavyweight division marks a notable shift in the landscape of the sport. Aspinall hopes to defend his championship title soon, reaffirming his aspiration to become the best in the heavyweight division.

As UFC fans process Jones’ retirement, the future of the heavyweight division hangs in the balance, with Aspinall now leading the way as champion. The organization must now navigate the landscape without one of its most influential figures.