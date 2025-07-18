Sports
Jon Rahm Faces Fan Disruption During Opening Round at The Open Championship
PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Jon Rahm faced an unusual distraction during the first round of The Open Championship on July 17, 2025. While playing the challenging par-4 11th hole, a fan whistled just as he began his backswing, leading to visible frustration from the Spanish golfer.
Rahm, 30, had already encountered challenges on the back nine, bogeying the previous hole after hitting into the thick rough. He expressed his irritation after the incident, stating, “Really? Whistling? Great time. Right on my backswing. Very smart, whoever it was.” The mishap contributed to another bogey, leaving him struggling at one under for the day.
Despite this setback, Rahm showcased his resilience, recovering by birdieing the 14th hole. He concluded his opening round with a score of 1-under 70, which placed him tied for 20th, three strokes behind the leaders. This includes Jacob Skov Olesen, Haotong Li, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Harris English, all tied at four under.
During a post-round interview, Rahm reflected on the incident. “I know they’re not doing it on purpose. It just seemed like bad timing. I think I just used the moment to let out any tension I had in me,” he remarked. He acknowledged that despite feeling frustrated, the whistle may not have affected his overall performance as much as he initially thought.
Rahm, who joined LIV Golf in late 2023, has seen his share of ups and downs in majors this season. Prior to The Open, he finished tied for 14th at the Masters, tied for 8th at the PGA Championship, and tied for 7th at last month’s U.S. Open. He previously captured major titles at the 2021 U.S. Open and the 2023 Masters.
Strong performances in the three majors leading up to The Open demonstrate Rahm’s potential for success this week. With the Ryder Cup approaching in September, each round is crucial for players vying for a spot on their respective teams.
Recent Posts
- LA Homeless Count Revamped Amid Federal Funding Cuts
- Mo’ne Davis Returns to Baseball for Women’s Professional League Tryouts
- Health Insurance Premiums Set to Spike in 2026 Amid Subsidy Expirations
- Carly Rae Jepsen Announces 10th Anniversary Concert for E•MO•TION
- Texas Music Icons Unite for Flood Relief Concert
- Monterey Park Hosts Free Summer Fun Fair Featuring Live Music
- Passenger Disrupts Delta Connection Flight, Forces Emergency Landing in Iowa
- Cubs Sign Right-Hander Turnbull to Strengthen Bullpen
- Sara Haines Calls Out Podcasters Over Trump’s Epstein Comments
- ATP Tour Announces New Tournament Dates and Locations
- Worldwide Google Services Disruption Affects Millions of Users
- Reddit Faces Widespread Outage Affecting Thousands of Users
- Explosion at LASD Facility in Monterey Park Leaves Three Dead
- Eugenio Derbez Addresses Divorce Rumors Amid Mhoni Vidente’s Predictions
- Derby County Squad Includes New Faces Ahead of Pre-Season Training Camp
- Matt Fitzpatrick Leads First Round at Open Championship 2025
- Ryan Peake’s Major Debut with Phil Mickelson: A Journey from Prison to Portrush
- Barcelona’s Deco Discusses Xavi Simons’ Future Amid High Transfer Fee
- Detained Vermont Woman Awaits Immigration Hearing After Border Confrontation
- Paul McCartney Announces Got Back Tour Return to North America