Jon Rahm Faces Fan Disruption During Opening Round at The Open Championship

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Jon Rahm faced an unusual distraction during the first round of The Open Championship on July 17, 2025. While playing the challenging par-4 11th hole, a fan whistled just as he began his backswing, leading to visible frustration from the Spanish golfer.

Rahm, 30, had already encountered challenges on the back nine, bogeying the previous hole after hitting into the thick rough. He expressed his irritation after the incident, stating, “Really? Whistling? Great time. Right on my backswing. Very smart, whoever it was.” The mishap contributed to another bogey, leaving him struggling at one under for the day.

Despite this setback, Rahm showcased his resilience, recovering by birdieing the 14th hole. He concluded his opening round with a score of 1-under 70, which placed him tied for 20th, three strokes behind the leaders. This includes Jacob Skov Olesen, Haotong Li, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Harris English, all tied at four under.

During a post-round interview, Rahm reflected on the incident. “I know they’re not doing it on purpose. It just seemed like bad timing. I think I just used the moment to let out any tension I had in me,” he remarked. He acknowledged that despite feeling frustrated, the whistle may not have affected his overall performance as much as he initially thought.

Rahm, who joined LIV Golf in late 2023, has seen his share of ups and downs in majors this season. Prior to The Open, he finished tied for 14th at the Masters, tied for 8th at the PGA Championship, and tied for 7th at last month’s U.S. Open. He previously captured major titles at the 2021 U.S. Open and the 2023 Masters.

Strong performances in the three majors leading up to The Open demonstrate Rahm’s potential for success this week. With the Ryder Cup approaching in September, each round is crucial for players vying for a spot on their respective teams.