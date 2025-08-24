Jon Rahm Leads LIV Golf Team Championship Into Final Showdown

Chatham Hills, Indiana – Jon Rahm capped off the season at LIV Golf by securing a runner-up finish, allowing him to edge past Joaquin Niemann to top the season-long standings. With a career-best round of 11-under 60 on Sunday, Rahm has established himself as a frontrunner heading into the upcoming LIV Golf Team Championship.

The Championship, set for August 22-24, 2025, at The Cardinal at Saint John’s in Michigan, has introduced a new format emphasizing ruthless competitiveness. Only the winners will advance, creating a high-stakes environment where every shot counts. As the top seeds, Rahm’s team, Legion XIII, will have the first choice in selecting their quarter-final opponents.

The event will feature a combination of matchplay and strokeplay across three days, with a total purse of $50 million. The winning team will receive a $14 million share of the prize. The favorites heading into the Championship are Rahm’s Legion XIII at 11/4 odds and Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers at 3/1.

After the recent competition at LIV Golf Indianapolis, DeChambeau’s Crushers secured the second seed, narrowly edging out Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs. Meanwhile, the Cleeks avoided a playoff match, sealing their place in the top-12 with a close finish.

The teams competing in the LIV Golf Team Championship include some of the brightest stars in golf: 4Aces GC led by Dustin Johnson, Hyflers GC with Phil Mickelson, and Stinger GC captained by Louis Oosthuizen, among others.

Viewers in the U.S. can catch all the action on Fox Sports, and fans in the U.K. can follow the events live on ITVX, with selected games airing on ITV1 and ITV4.