Jon Slavet Enters California Governor Race, Challenging Democratic Dominance

Palo Alto, California — Jon Slavet, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, announced Thursday that he will run for governor of California in the 2026 election, seeking to succeed Democrat Gavin Newsom, who is term-limited.

Slavet, 58, previously a lifelong Democrat, stated that his business experience gives him a unique perspective on addressing California’s pressing issues, which include poverty, homelessness, and high energy costs. In an interview, he emphasized, “We’re first in all of the wrong things. I’m an entrepreneur and an executive and a doer. I’ve built multiple companies over the years, and my bent is to do and to build and to fix things.”

The gubernatorial race is expected to be competitive, with nearly a dozen candidates already in the running. “I won’t sit by while California goes deeper into the ditch,” Slavet added. “The problems we face are man-made, and it’s incredibly frustrating, but inspiring, because we have the power to change leadership and policy.”

Slavet, who has lived in California for three decades, is determined to make his mark. He has contributed $100,000 to his campaign and plans to invest at least seven figures in his electoral bid. He cited the recent passage of Proposition 50, which redraws congressional districts, as a motivating factor for his candidacy.

A successful entrepreneur, Slavet co-founded several businesses in the technology sector and previously worked in media. He currently resides in Palo Alto with his family, and expressed his concern about the state government’s inefficiency. “When I look at California’s state government, I see a bloated dysfunctional organization that’s not delivering for the citizens. We’re getting ripped off,” he said.

Despite his wealth and experience, Slavet faces significant challenges. California hasn’t elected a Republican governor since Arnold Schwarzenegger left office in 2011. Adding to the competition are other prominent Republican candidates, including Sheriff Chad Bianco and commentator Steve Hilton.

Slavet’s political stance has drawn attention, especially his comments about former President Donald Trump. He called Trump “brilliant” and noted that he appreciates Trump’s approach to shaking up the political system, although he clarified that his focus remains on California. “We have to run California our own way,” he stated.

The primary election is set for June 2, 2026, with the general election on November 3, 2026. Slavet hopes to engage voters with his vision for California, emphasizing the need for improved energy policies and increased housing production while safeguarding the environment.