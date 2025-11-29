Jon Sumrall Emerges as Florida’s Top Candidate for Head Coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Jon Sumrall, the current head coach at Tulane, has become the frontrunner for the head coaching position at the University of Florida, according to multiple reports from ESPN. Following Lane Kiffin‘s decision to focus on remaining at Ole Miss or considering a move to LSU, the Gators have shifted their attention towards Sumrall.

Sources indicate that Sumrall is expected to make a final decision regarding his coaching future by Sunday morning. He has enjoyed great success at Tulane, leading the Green Wave to an 18-5 record over two seasons and winning back-to-back Sun Belt titles in 2022 and 2023. As Tulane prepares for its regular-season finale against Charlotte on Saturday night, speculation is rife about whether this will be Sumrall’s last game with the team.

Sumrall, a former SEC player and coach, has recently seen a surge in interest from other football programs. Initially a favorite for the Auburn job, he is now poised to potentially lead the Gators after Kiffin was removed from consideration. Odds have shifted significantly, giving Sumrall a 67% chance to be the next Florida coach, up from much lower estimates just days prior.

Apart from Sumrall, Washington’s Jedd Fisch remains a potential candidate for the Gators. However, it seems that the focus has firmly landed on Sumrall. Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin is reportedly eager to finalize a deal soon, especially with the Early Signing Period for high school recruits starting next week.

Sumrall’s endeavor to lead Florida comes at a crucial time. The Gators are seeking a fresh start following the dismissal of former head coach Billy Napier, who couldn’t find success in the SEC after moving from Louisiana. Stricklin’s decision to pivot to Sumrall reflects a strategic move to consolidate leadership before a pivotal period in college football recruiting.