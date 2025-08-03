Jonah Koech Upsets Olympic Champion to Win 1500m at USATF Championships

EUGENE, Oregon – Jonah Koech claimed an unexpected victory in the men’s 1500 meters final at the USATF Outdoor Championships on Saturday, clocking in at 3:30.17. The win secures him a spot on Team USA for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Koech, who was not favored to win, set a personal best and managed to outpace Olympic champion Cole Hocker, who finished in third place. Hocker’s time was 3:30.37, ensuring he also joined Koech in qualifying for the World Championships.

After leading for most of the race, Hocker found himself boxed in with 200 meters to go, unable to catch Koech as he surged past the finish line. “Winning was not the number one priority today, but it always stinks a little not to,” Hocker said, acknowledging the intensity of competition.

Ethan Strand finished strong to take second place, securing his own spot on Team USA with a time of 3:30.25. “I think I had to use a lot of energy going into the backstretch to get positioned, but I’m strong enough right now to finish top three,” Strand commented.

Koech, a Kenyan who began representing the U.S. in 2021, surprised the field despite battling a hamstring issue. “It was my day,” Koech said. “Everyone is beatable. I’m beatable, so everyone’s beatable.” Koech had limited experience running the 1500 meters prior to this race.

The race showed a shift in the competitive landscape of U.S. middle-distance running. With athletes like Hocker and Strand claiming their spots, the coming months will be critical as they prepare for global competition.