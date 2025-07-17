Jonas Abrahamsen Claims Stage Win as Pogačar Crashes in Tour de France

TOULOUSE, France – Norwegian cyclist Jonas Abrahamsen won the 11th stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday, while race favorite Tadej Pogačar faced a crash near the finish line.

Abrahamsen attacked from the start, leading the pack in a dramatic finish where he outpaced Swiss rider Mauro Schmid in a photo finish. Belgian-born Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel made a late push but finished third, seven seconds behind.

Pogačar, a three-time champion, crashed about 2.5 miles from the finish after colliding with another cyclist. Despite the fall, he quickly remounted and was able to rejoin the leading pack, thanks to the understanding of his rivals. After the race, he expressed gratitude to his fellow cyclists for waiting, saying, “I’m quite OK, a bit beaten up, but we’ve been through worse days.” He finished the stage without losing any time.

Ben Healy, who retained the yellow jersey, commented on the situation. He remarked how he and two-time Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard quickly decided to wait for Pogačar. “Really big respect to everybody in front. Thanks for your support, guys,” Pogačar said to his fellow racers.

Abrahamsen, who suffered a broken collarbone just four weeks prior to the Tour, shared his emotional journey. “I cried at the hospital because I thought I wouldn’t make it to the Tour de France. To stand here and win a stage is amazing,” he said.

The stage covered a 97.4-mile loop from Toulouse, offering views of the Pyrenees, but featured a particularly tough incline near the end with a steep 20% gradient. As riders battled for position, the hectic pace led to several attacks, but ultimately Abrahamsen held strong.

The focus now shifts to Stage 12, which will feature the first high-mountain summit finish at Hautacam, setting the stage for an intense battle for the yellow jersey amongst the leading contenders.