Jonas Abrahamsen Claims Stage 11 Victory After Pogačar’s Crash

TOULOUSE, France – Jonas Abrahamsen of Norway won the 11th stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday after race favorite Tadej Pogačar crashed near the finish line.

Pogačar, a three-time champion, collided with another rider approximately 2.5 miles from the finish. His competitors slowed down to allow him to get back on his bike. After reattaching his chain, Pogačar managed to complete the stage without losing time.

“I’m quite OK, a bit beaten up, but we’ve been through worse days,” Pogačar said. “Thanks to the peloton in front, they actually waited. The race was more or less over back there, but still, they could have taken time.”

Ben Healy, who held the overall leader’s yellow jersey, communicated with two-time champion Jonas Vingegaard. They decided to wait for Pogačar, emphasizing sportsmanship in the race.

Abrahamsen outpaced Swiss rider Mauro Schmid in a photo finish after Belgian-born Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel made a late surge. This victory marked Abrahamsen’s first stage win at the Tour and was significant for his team, Uno-X Mobility.

“I broke my collarbone four weeks ago,” Abrahamsen said. “I cried at the hospital because I thought I wouldn’t make it to the Tour. To stand here and have won a stage is amazing.”

Van der Poel finished third, seven seconds behind, while the group of leaders, including Pogačar and Healy, arrived 3 minutes and 28 seconds later. Healy leads Pogačar by 29 seconds in the overall standings.

Wednesday’s stage featured a 97.4-mile loop from Toulouse with stunning views of the Pyrenees, though it included a steep incline before the finish line.

Abrahamsen attacked early in the race, supported by Schmid and Davide Ballerini. Despite attempts by Van der Poel, Wout van Aert, and Victor Campenaerts to challenge, their efforts were unsuccessful.

The next focus for the riders will be Thursday’s Stage 12, which promises the Tour’s first major mountain showdown with a finish at Hautacam.