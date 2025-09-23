Jonas Brothers Bring Nostalgia to Moda Center Concert

Portland, Oregon

Millennials flocked to the Jonas Brothers concert at the Moda Center on Saturday night, ready to relive their youth as the band celebrated its 20th anniversary on the “Greetings From Your Hometown” tour. The show, which took place on September 20, featured a polished, two-hour performance filled with nostalgic hits.

Fans danced and sang along to classics like “Year 3000” and their first No. 1 single, “Sucker,” while pyrotechnics added intensity to the experience. A brief delay occurred when one of the flames from a special effect failed to extinguish, requiring a stage technician to use a fire extinguisher.

Despite the impressive spectacle, some concertgoers noted the lack of genuine family interaction between the brothers. Other than a brief moment of physical affection, there was little brotherly banter, leaving fans to speculate whether past rifts have fully healed.

Nick Jonas addressed the crowd, stating, “Tonight, we are celebrating a 20-year journey together, and that’s not just the three of us up here on the stage, that’s each and every one of you making this whole thing possible.” The performance did offer glimpses of their evolving sound, including a medley of deep cuts and songs from their side projects, such as Joe‘s DNCE track “Cake by the Ocean” and Nick’s hit “Jealous.”

The group’s new material also shined, especially the breakup anthem “Backwards,” which resonated with the audience. Fans appreciated the mix of guitar, piano, and tambourine throughout the night, showcasing the brothers’ talents, including a live whistle from Joe during “Sucker.” As the concert wrapped up, many attendees were left hoping for more moments of connection among the brothers.