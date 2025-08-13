Jonas Brothers Reunite with Demi Lovato for Nostalgic Tour Opening

East Rutherford, New Jersey — The Jonas Brothers kicked off their 20th anniversary tour, titled JONAS20, on August 10, 2025, at MetLife Stadium. The trio, consisting of Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas, surprised fans by bringing out Demi Lovato, the star of the 2008 Disney movie ‘Camp Rock.’

Lovato, who played Mitchie Torres in the film, joined Joe on stage as they performed hit songs including ‘This Is Me’ and ‘Wouldn’t Change a Thing.’ The audience went wild as nostalgia filled the arena, reminding fans of the iconic movie and the pair’s brief romantic history.

Videos circulating on social media showed the joyful reunion and blurred lines between their onscreen and off-screen relationships. Lovato, now married to musician Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, shared a clip lip-syncing to a humorous viral moment with Jonas, capping the evening’s sentimentality.

During the concert, the brothers reminisced about their early careers. Nick recalled, ‘Joe got the job, and then somehow our dad figured it out to get me and Kevin to be involved in the movie too.’ This humorous memory helped set the tone for the evening’s tribute to ‘Camp Rock.’

The artists navigated through their past, acknowledging the challenges of maintaining friendships with exes. Joe previously stated, ‘We’ve known Demi for so many years. She’s just incredible.’ Their supportive words echoed the warmth shared onstage.

The Jonas Brothers are touring in support of their latest album, ‘Greetings from Your Hometown.’ As they celebrated their two-decade career in music, they promised fans a journey through the songs that define their growth as artists.

As the night progressed, the brothers were joined by family members, including their parents and Kevin’s wife, adding a personal touch to the historic performance. This heartwarming reunion is expected to be a major highlight of the tour.