Jonas Valanciunas Eyes Move to Panathinaikos Athens

Denver, CO – NBA center Jonas Valanciunas is reportedly close to accepting a lucrative offer from Greek basketball club Panathinaikos Athens. Sources close to the situation, reported by BasketNews, indicate that the 33-year-old Lithuanian veteran is considering a three-year deal worth nearly €12 million, approximately $13 million.

Valanciunas has had a lengthy career in the NBA, averaging 13.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists over his 13 seasons. He recently joined the Denver Nuggets in a trade from the Sacramento Kings but is now leaning towards a move to Europe.

Current NBA contracts would keep Valanciunas in Denver through the 2025-26 season, where he is set to earn $10.4 million unless the team opts to extend his contract for another year at $10 million. Despite this, the opportunity to play significant minutes in a stable environment with a team aiming for the EuroLeague title is appealing.

Panathinaikos has reportedly identified Valanciunas as their top target on the market, fueling speculation about his future. For Valanciunas, this could represent a chance at long-term stability in a prominent European league.

He aims to contribute meaningfully to whichever team he represents next.