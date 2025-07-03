Sports
Jonas Valanciunas Eyes Move to Panathinaikos Athens
Denver, CO – NBA center Jonas Valanciunas is reportedly close to accepting a lucrative offer from Greek basketball club Panathinaikos Athens. Sources close to the situation, reported by BasketNews, indicate that the 33-year-old Lithuanian veteran is considering a three-year deal worth nearly €12 million, approximately $13 million.
Valanciunas has had a lengthy career in the NBA, averaging 13.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists over his 13 seasons. He recently joined the Denver Nuggets in a trade from the Sacramento Kings but is now leaning towards a move to Europe.
Current NBA contracts would keep Valanciunas in Denver through the 2025-26 season, where he is set to earn $10.4 million unless the team opts to extend his contract for another year at $10 million. Despite this, the opportunity to play significant minutes in a stable environment with a team aiming for the EuroLeague title is appealing.
Panathinaikos has reportedly identified Valanciunas as their top target on the market, fueling speculation about his future. For Valanciunas, this could represent a chance at long-term stability in a prominent European league.
In 2021, Valanciunas was a fifth overall pick in the NBA Draft and has played for the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, and Washington Wizards. He aims to contribute meaningfully to whichever team he represents next.
Recent Posts
- Ryder DiFrancesco Impresses at RedBud with Fastest Qualifying Times
- Jobe Bellingham’s Suspension Prevents Historic Match Against Brother Jude
- Trevor Story Eyes Career High Stolen Bases Amid Red Sox Success
- Héctor Neris Signs Major League Deal with Astros
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Set for Exciting Matchups
- Brayden Fogle Commits to Georgia Bulldogs Football Program
- Blue-Chip Stocks Show Stability Amid Market Turmoil
- Galactus Popcorn Bucket Launches at Shocking Price
- Real Madrid Faces Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinals
- MADMIA Launches Playful Peppa Pig George Socks for Kids
- PSG Set to Face Inter Miami in Club World Cup Clash
- Thomas Müller Reflects on Manchester United Move, Says It’s Too Late
- Mets Eye Potential Trade for Pirates Star Mitch Keller
- Djokovic Shows Dominance in Wimbledon Match Against Kecmanovic
- Real Madrid Faces Dortmund in Club World Cup Quarter-Final Showdown
- Injury Plagues Bayern’s Musiala in Club World Cup Match Against PSG
- Injury Crisis Hits Bayern Munich in PSG Showdown
- Rep. Mark Green Resigns from Congress on July 4
- Fourth of July Forecast: Clouds and Showers Expected in North Texas
- Bayern Munich Faces PSG in Club World Cup Quarterfinal Showdown