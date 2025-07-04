Jonathan Bailey Discusses Career Breakthrough and Personal Life

Madrid, Spain — Jonathan Bailey‘s acting journey has two distinct chapters: pre-Bridgerton and post-Bridgerton. The 37-year-old actor gained fame for playing Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’s hit series, which significantly boosted his career. In a recent interview, he shared his surprise at the success he has achieved, thanks to the show.

Bailey grew up in a large family, the youngest of four siblings, and was drawn to the performing arts from a young age. ‘From outside, I could see my sister’s ballet lessons through the window. I wanted to be in there with them,’ he recalled, adding that he loved dancing and singing.

His first brush with the film industry came during his childhood roles in theater. By age 13, he had already worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company and performed in the West End. He noted, ‘I was really protected by my parents, but they gave me this opportunity,’ allowing him to pursue acting without formal training.

Bailey took a break from acting during his teenage years, feeling self-conscious about his interests. He said that comments from peers sometimes made him feel that dancing wasn’t socially acceptable. However, he eventually returned to acting, facing numerous rejections before landing a life-changing role in 2018.

That pivotal opportunity came when he auditioned for Bridgerton, almost skipping the audition entirely. Despite the success of the show, Bailey chose to stay on, even as other cast members left for new projects. He remarked, ‘It’s not in my nature’ to leave once a bond has formed.

As a visible figure in the LGBTQ+ community, Bailey has often reflected on the pressures he faced earlier in his career regarding his sexual orientation. He received advice early on suggesting that it was better to keep his identity private. However, he chose to live authentically, stating, ‘I’d much prefer to hold my boyfriend’s hand in public than worry about getting a part.’

Bailey has expressed his desire for privacy in his personal life, confirming he is dating a wonderful man but emphasizing the importance of keeping some details private. He also mentioned his hopes of becoming a father in the future and is currently exploring adoption, considering co-parenting options.

In 2023, Bailey starred in Jurassic World: Rebirth alongside noted actors like Scarlett Johansson. He earned acclaim for his performance, which has put him back in the spotlight. Johansson described Bailey as ‘twinkly’ and ‘alive in the moment,’ praising him during interviews.

Through his continuous hard work, Bailey is not only maintaining his relevance but also empowering others by founding The Shameless Fund, which aims to support LGBTQ+ organizations. ‘This is the best moment of my career,’ he noted, hinting at future projects while planning for some well-deserved time off.