Jonathan Drouin to Test Free Agency Market on July 1

DENVER, Colorado — Jonathan Drouin, a forward formerly with the Colorado Avalanche, will test the free agency market starting July 1. His agent, Allan Walsh, publicly confirmed the decision on social media, stating, “Jonathan Drouin will be available on the free agent market on July 1. He scored 93 points in 112 games over the last two seasons, averaging 0.83 points per game. He is ready to help a new team win.”n

Drouin, selected third overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2013, recorded 11 goals and 26 assists in 43 games last season. His career totals now stand at 107 goals and 267 assists over 607 games. Drouin’s standout season came in 2023-24 with Colorado, where he achieved 56 points.n

However, his decision to enter free agency comes on the heels of disappointment in Colorado. Drouin had previously accepted contracts below his market value, believing he would secure a lasting position with the team. After rejecting a four-year, $5 million offer last summer, he felt a commitment to his teammate, Nathan MacKinnon.n

With changes in the team’s dynamics, including Mikko Rantanen‘s departure, Drouin found himself sidelined. This shift not only impacted his playing time but felt like a betrayal to him. Drouin spoke about rediscovering stability in Colorado after struggling in Montreal, where he dealt with severe anxiety and personal challenges.n

Now, many Montreal Canadiens fans are urging a return to the franchise. They flooded social media with messages like, “Come back home, Jo!” and “We need him to redeem himself!” As interest in Drouin grows, potential teams are already eyeing him.n

Columbus seems to be a favorable destination, offering a supportive environment and a chance to play alongside former teammate Sean Monahan. Chicago and Edmonton are also potential options, though questions remain about the atmosphere in those cities, especially with media scrutiny.n

As the free agency date approaches, Drouin is not just searching for a team; he is looking for a home where he can rebuild his career and personal life. Fans and analysts alike hope he will find the right fit for a fresh start.